written by Kevin Ligtvoet 09 Feb 2021 at 20:02

After a tough week, Ajax faces PSV on wednesday in the KNVB Beker. After a lot of bad news, the club wants to get a good result, and after Ajax -FC Utrecht being cancelled, this is their first opportunity.

PSV did actually play last weekend, as they beat FC Twente at home (3-0). Ajax couldn’t play Utrecht however, due to the weather.

How to watch Ajax – PSV abroad? The match starts wednesday at 20.00h. It can legally be viewed on the following channels: