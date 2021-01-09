written by Kevin Ligtvoet 09 Jan 2021 at 19:01

The winterbreak is over and Ajax have to step up straight away as their first game is a big one. PSV visits Amsterdam on sunday and a win is needed to stay top of the table. Is Kudus fit to play, will Haller start? We’ll see on sunday.

Vitesse will play Heracles on saturday, as Feyenoord will play a derby against Feyenoord at home on sunday. We’ll have to wait and see if Ajax can increase the gap to more than one title contender.

How to watch Ajax – PSV abroad? The match starts sunday at 16.45h. It can legally be viewed on the following channels: