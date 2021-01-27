written by Kevin Ligtvoet 27 Jan 2021 at 21:01

Another match after the winterbreak as Willem II visits Amsterdam. Ajax will play AZ on sunday, but first they have to beat Willem II. They drew just ahead of the winterbreak in Tilburg and would love to get a better result at home.

PSV beat FC Emmen tuesday, as AZ lost to FC Utrecht on wednesday. Vitesse will play VVV-Venlo as Feyenoord visits Heerenveen.

How to watch Ajax – Willem II abroad? The match starts sunday at 21.00h. It can legally be viewed on the following channels: