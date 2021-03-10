written by Kevin Ligtvoet 10 Mar 2021 at 13:03

Ajax will take on Young Boys on thursday to get themselves into the last eight of the Europa League. Miralem Sulejmani returns to Amsterdam, but will he take home the victory to Switzerland?

Ajax will miss Daley Blind and Noussair Mazraoui on thursday, just like André Onana and Sébastien Haller, and it’s not sure yet if Brian Brobbey is fit to play. It will be interesting to see which eleven players get on the pitch on thursday to beat the leader of the Swiss league.