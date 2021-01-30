written by Kevin Ligtvoet 30 Jan 2021 at 16:01

A difficult start after the winter break, as a lot of games were planned in the month january. Ajax will finish the month on sunday against AZ, away from home. A lot of wins, and points, and a draw against PSV is a pretty good start of the second half of the season, although most of the fans won’t be happy about how the team is playing.

Vitesse (3rd) plays RKC (15th) on saturday, while PSV (2nd) and Feyenoord (5th) will battle it out in Rotterdam. Ajax plays at the end of the day, against AZ (4th).

How to watch AZ – Ajax abroad? The match starts sunday at 16.45h. It can legally be viewed on the following channels: