written by Kevin Ligtvoet 19 Jan 2021 at 21:01

After winning the Klassieker on sunday, Ajax will be playing AZ on wednesday. The winner will get themselves into the last 8 of the KNVB. The result is the only positive thing we want to copy from sunday, as the match itself wasn’t great.

AZ isn’t the same team as last year, they’re not as strong as they used to be. However, they did beat ADO Den Haag and PSV after the winterbreak.

How to watch AZ – Ajax abroad? The match starts wednesday at 21.00h. It can legally be viewed on the following channels: