written by Kevin Ligtvoet 13 Jan 2021 at 11:01

After the Topper last sunday, coming thursday FC Twente-away is on the schedule. Ajax have to win to retain the lead or maybe even increase the gap to other title contenders.

PSV is playing AZ on wednesday, as Vitesse beat FC Utrecht on tuesday. PEC Zwolle will visit Feyenoord as the side from Rotterdam is preparing for sunday’s Klassieker.

How to watch FC Twente – Ajax abroad? The match starts thursday at 20.00h. It can legally be viewed on the following channels: