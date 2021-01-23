written by Kevin Ligtvoet 23 Jan 2021 at 16:01

Ajax beat AZ on wednesday in the KNVB Beker, but on sunday they have to be ready again to play Fortunna Sittard away from home. As Ajax is leading the Eredivisie by only three points, they have to win in Sittard.

Fortuna Sittard is currently twelfth in the Eredivisie and is doing just fine in the middle of the table. They beat SC Heerenveen and PEC Zwolle after the winterbreak, but lost against Sparta at home.

How to watch Fortuna Sittard – Ajax abroad? The match starts sunday at 12.15h. It can legally be viewed on the following channels: