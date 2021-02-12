written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Feb 2021 at 16:02

After beating PSV on wednesday, another match is coming up on saturday. Heracles Almelo will be the opponent in Ajax’ 21st Eredivisie match of the season. Ryan Gravenberch returns to the team after being suspended in the cup, and apart from Onana everyone is ready to play.

Heracles is doing well after the winterbreak, as they beat Fortuna Sittard 0-1 a week ago and didn’t lose since te 16th of january against FC Utrecht. They are currently 10th in the league.