Tonight Ajax faces Liverpool in England. An important game, after Liverpool’s loss last week in Italy against Atalanta Bergamo. Jurgen Klopp’s side is still on top of the group, but a win tonight would bring Ajax to that spot.

So, it is going to be an interesting game with two very technically skilled squads. Don’t want to miss a thing? Liverpool – Ajax will be broadcasted live in many countries. We have picked the most common countries:

  • Belgium: Proximus Sports
  • Brazil: Esporte Interativo Plus
  • France: RMC Sport en direct
  • Germany: Sky Go
  • Italy: Sky Sport Football
  • Mexico: FOX Sports 2 Cono Norte
  • Morocco: beIN Sports HD 11
  • Portugal: Eleven Sports 3
  • Spain: Movistar+
  • United Kingdom: BT Sport Extra
  • United States: CBS All Access