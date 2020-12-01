Tonight Ajax faces Liverpool in England. An important game, after Liverpool’s loss last week in Italy against Atalanta Bergamo. Jurgen Klopp’s side is still on top of the group, but a win tonight would bring Ajax to that spot.
So, it is going to be an interesting game with two very technically skilled squads. Don’t want to miss a thing? Liverpool – Ajax will be broadcasted live in many countries. We have picked the most common countries:
- Belgium: Proximus Sports
- Brazil: Esporte Interativo Plus
- France: RMC Sport en direct
- Germany: Sky Go
- Italy: Sky Sport Football
- Mexico: FOX Sports 2 Cono Norte
- Morocco: beIN Sports HD 11
- Portugal: Eleven Sports 3
- Spain: Movistar+
- United Kingdom: BT Sport Extra
- United States: CBS All Access