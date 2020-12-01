written by Jessica Westdijk 01 Dec 2020 at 09:12

Tonight Ajax faces Liverpool in England. An important game, after Liverpool’s loss last week in Italy against Atalanta Bergamo. Jurgen Klopp’s side is still on top of the group, but a win tonight would bring Ajax to that spot.

So, it is going to be an interesting game with two very technically skilled squads. Don’t want to miss a thing? Liverpool – Ajax will be broadcasted live in many countries. We have picked the most common countries: