written by Kevin Ligtvoet 22 Dec 2020 at 19:12

There’s only one match left before the winter break. Ajax will visit Tilburg to play sixteenth placed Willem II, who got their last points on the 21st of november against VVV.

PSV will play VVV on tuesday as Vitesse plays AZ on wednesday. Feyenoord will end their 2020 at home against SC Heerenveen. Ajax will try to secure the top spot for the winter break by beating Willem II, although they will be top of the table by goal difference when they can’t win.

How to watch Willem II – Ajax abroad? The match starts wednesday at 18.45h. It can legally be viewed on the following channels: