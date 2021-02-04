written by Kevin Ligtvoet 04 Feb 2021 at 19:02

Oussama Idrissi returns to the Eredivisie after six months. The winger joins Ajax on loan from Sevilla until the end of the season. He will be Quincy Promes’ replacement.

Freek Jansen said Idrissi would join after the win against AZ, while Erik ten Hag said he didn’t know anything about the transfer. While completing this deal, Ajax is negotiating a deal for Quincy Promes, as Spartak Moscow is interested. Oussama Idrisse left AZ last summer for 12 million euros, but only played three matches in the league. It’s a loan deal with an option to buy.

Idrissi’s loan isn’t blocking any future deal for Kamal Deen Sulemana, as Ajax still wants the 18-year-old winger. FC Nordsjaelland doesn’t want to sell him, so a january transfer will not be the case. Marc Overmars will try again in the summer.