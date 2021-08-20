written by Jessica Westdijk 20 Aug 2021 at 13:08

It’s finally here: Ajax’ third kit for the 2021/2022 season.

A few months ago already it became clear that this kit was going to be a tribute to Bob Marley, whoms Three little birds is still played in the Johan Cruijff Arena every match. The kit is black and the Adidas-stripes are green, yellow and red. On the back of the shirt, the three little birds are carrying the three crosses.

Adidas, Ziggo and Ajax are printed in red. Names and squad numbers are yellow, with red and green outlines.

