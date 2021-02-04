written by Kevin Ligtvoet 04 Feb 2021 at 19:02

Victor Jensen will be leaving Ajax until the end of the season. He’ll play for FC Nordsjaelland the coming months, and according to Ekstra Bladet, the Danish side gets him for a low price.

Ajax will pay mostly of his salary until the summer, as the connection between the clubs is strong and they would like to keep it that way. In the past, Kristian rasmussen en Mohammed Kudus made the move the other way around.

Overmars could also loan Jensen to two other European clubs, but they both wanted an option to buy. The board still believes in the talent, so they didn’t want to sell him yet.

The attacker is an Ajacied since 2017 and got his spot in Jong Ajax after some great games in the U19. He made 49 appearances for the KKD-side, scoring 11 goals. He made his first team debut against PEC Zwolle in december. The Danish player still has a contract until 2023.