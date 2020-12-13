written by Kevin Ligtvoet 13 Dec 2020 at 14:12

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has announced his retirement at the end of the season. The 37-year-old didn’t get a lot of minutes the last two seasons and is now officially playing his last matches in Amsterdam. After starting and scoring on saturday he said so during his interview with FOX Sports.

He started at Ajax at 23, but he’s seen as a real Ajacied. The striker really impressed during his first period at the club and all the fans loved him. Sadly, he didn’t win a championship with Ajax. In 2017 he returned to do what he couldn’t do back then: securing the Dutch championship, and he did.

Klaas-Jan is always looking for goals, and he made that clear once again on saturday: “I always want to score goals,” after being on 149 Eredivisie goals for a long time, The Hunter scored his 150th yesterday, but wasn’t feeling impatient: “I don’t feel impatient that often anymore. It’s great to achieve something like this and you know I’m a guy that loves stats.”

During his second period in Amsterdam, most of the time he wasn’t the starting striker: “As a player, you always want to start. It’s great to play 90 minutes once again. The last months I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted to and I started to think about my retirement. This will be my last year as a proffesional football player. I’ll have more time with my family and children, and after some years I’ll probably get my license to become a coach. What I’ll do after that, I really don’t know.”