written by Kevin Ligtvoet 05 Jan 2021 at 17:01

Next weekend Ajax has to be more ready than before this season, as the Topper against PSV will be played.

It’s not sure yet if everyone’s fit enough to play. Luckily, Mohammed Kudus and Noussair Mazraoui were back in the team during the first training session of 2021, just like Jurriën Timber. It’s not all good news though, as David Neres, Brian Brobbey and Lassina Traoré were not on the pitch just yet.

A new face was spotted on monday, as the 16-year-old Kristian Hlynsson trained with the first team.