written by Jessica Westdijk 14 Jan 2021 at 12:01

Lasse Schöne is back at De Toekomst. Schöne recently terminated his contract with Genoa and came back in the Netherlands last Tuesday. He is still looking for a new club and trains in Amsterdam until he finds a new club.

Some clubs already showed interest, however the midfielder has not made a decision yet. He would love to play at Ajax again, but it is not sure if Ajax will offer him a new contract. “I am just training here to stay fit. It is important for me, with the European Championship this summer. I have to stay fit the next few months. But I don’t know yet where that will be”, he told Voetbal International.

Schöne moved to Genoa in 2019. He was a regular starter in his first season, but got some bad luck this season. The club did not register him for the Serie A, which meant he was not able to play matches this season. In the next few days, Schöne will think about what is best for the future: “I am not going to rush my decisions. It is important to look at what is best for my family and for me as a player.”