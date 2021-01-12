written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Jan 2021 at 13:01

Perr Schuurs could possibly move to England this transfer window, as Liverpool are trying to bring him in. According to Corriere dello Sport, the English side has done an official offer already. They’re ready to pay 30 million euros for the defender.

Liverpool are having troubles in the defense due to a lot of injuries, including Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. That’s exactly why they would like to get Schuurs. During Liverpool – Ajax earlier this season, they were impressed by the Dutchman, and they kept following him after.

The 21-year-old has been in the starting eleven together with Daley Blind this season, and wasn’t always rated good enough by Dutch media. Freek Jansen (Voetbal International) said two weeks ago that Ajax might be looking for a Schuurs replacement, as he’s considered nog good enough.