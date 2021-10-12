written by Idse Geurts 12 Oct 2021 at 09:10

Next Tuesday, Ajax will probably play their most important game of the Champions League group phase. In this game, Ajax will face German club Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund is by far the most difficult opponent this group phase. The Germans were seen as the absolute favorite to clinch top spot in group C. However, Ajax’s impressive form threatens Dortmund. In the first two games, Ajax won with big numbers from Sporting and Besiktas. Therefore, the Germans will probably have some fear when facing Ajax.

Nevertheless, this will also be caused by the enormous amount of injuries at Dortmund. Just as Besiktas and Sporting, it looks like Dortmund is missing a lot of key players against Ajax. It was already known that Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Meunier, Raphaël Guerreiro and Youssoufa Moukoko were injured. However, during the interland period, Manuel Akanji also got injured. Usually, Akanji forms the heart of the Dortmund defense together with Mats Hummels.

Lastly, it is also uncertain if Norwegian superstar Erling Braut Haaland is allowed to play. Haaland is still recovering from an injury. You never want players to get injured, but this situation could be very advantageous for Ajax.