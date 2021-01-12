written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Jan 2021 at 13:01

Managing director Edwin van der Sar and director of football Marc Overmars have been really important for Ajax the last year and are the big guys in the board. However, a change could be close, as Manchester United is interested in both of them, according to The Mirror.

Ed Woodward has been responsible for all of Manchester United’s transfers since 2013, but it didn’t lead to anything great. The English side hasn’t been part of the title fight since Sir Alex Ferguson left. This results in Woodward being under pressure, and rumours say the club wants him to leave as soon as possible.

According to The Mirror, they’re looking to get Marc Overmars in as a replacement, and to convince him they would want Edwin van der Sar as well. Together, they should lead the new board in Manchester to try and get them back to the top. The question is, however, if Ajax wants to let them go.