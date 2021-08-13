written by Idse Geurts 13 Aug 2021 at 12:08

In an interview with football magazine Voetbal International, Lisandro Martínez, new winner of the Copa America, has spoken positively about the nickname he has been given by Ajax supporters. The supporters are calling Martínez ‘The Argentinian Butcher’, referring to his work ethic and his rough style of play. Martínez is proud of this nickname: “I never hear this nickname in Argentina, but I know that the fans here call me like that. I like that, and I see it as a compliment”. Martínez gets why supporters call him ‘The Argentinian Butcher’: “I never give up, and I always give my all during battle. That’s who I am. I play with heart, with passion, with full commitment”.

Martínez also shows his fighting spirit when he is being asked about the objectives for the next Champions League season: “I have experienced two times that we didn’t managed to reach the knockout phase. So this year, it has to happen. I really see this as an objective, because I believe we have to think big with Ajax”. So, if it is up to ‘The Butcher’, we can expect a Champions League campaign as successful as the season of 18/19.