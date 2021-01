written by Jessica Westdijk 08 Jan 2021 at 21:01

Sébastien Haller is now officially an Ajax player. Thursday, rumours were spreading that Ajax showed interest in the striker. Less than 24 hours later, it was a done deal.

Haller and Ajax soon reached a personal agreement and so did Ajax and West Ham United. Ajax pays 22,5 million euros, divided over several years. It makes Haller the most expensive Ajax signing ever.

His contract runs until June 2025 and Haller will play with number 22. He is likely to make his debut this Sunday against PSV.