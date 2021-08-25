written by Idse Geurts 25 Aug 2021 at 10:08

It was expected that David Neres would leave Ajax this summer on a permanent transfer. However, the transferwindow closes in one week, and Neres still hasn’t left the club. Still, a transfer regarding Neres could be happening. Olympique Lyon, trained by former Ajax coach Peter Bosz, reportedly inquired about Neres.

Lyon didn’t have a great start of this season: after three games, they acquired two points. Therefore, a couple of new reinforcements would be more than welcome, and David Neres could be one of them. Bosz and Neres previously worked together in Amsterdam. However, Neres probably isn’t the first priority of the French club. They are more interested in Sardar Azmoun, who now plays for Zenit St Petersburg.

The lack of transfer offers for Neres, means that Lyon has the perfect opportunity to sign the Brazilian winger this transferwindow.