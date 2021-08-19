written by Idse Geurts 19 Aug 2021 at 14:08

The last couple of days, transfer rumors regarding André Onana are rising. Arsenal reportedly inquired about Onana, after Olympique Lyon failed to sign the goalkeeper.

The London-based club had another goalkeeper in sight, but he turned out to be too expensive. Onana could be a cheaper option for ‘The Gunners’: his transfer value lays around the 10 million euro’s. However, the goalkeeper still aims to leave as a free agent next summer. According to CalcioMercato, Onana has reached an agreement with Italian club Internazionale for a transfer next summer.

The Italian source didn’t enclose any details about the deal, but it should mean that Onana is still a player of Ajax this season.