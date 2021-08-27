written by Idse Geurts 27 Aug 2021 at 12:08

The first part of Andre Onana’s suspension will be over in two weeks time. Starting from the 4th of September, Onana is allowed to train with the rest of the Ajax squad. In two months time, Onana will also be allowed to play official games again.

Onana’s manager, Jordi Pasqual, states to Dutch broadcasting agency NOS that the goalkeeper is ready. “He is more fit than he ever was. He trains every day, and is ready to be back on the pitch”. Onana will in that case return to Ajax, since the transfer market is almost closed and no club has picked him up.

A transfer to Olympique Lyon was almost completed, but at the last moment the goalkeeper cancelled the deal. Onana prefers to leave Ajax as a free agent next summer. It isn’t clear how Ajax wants to deal with the situation: will Erik ten Hag give him game time, and will the club let Onana train with the rest of the squad? The next couple of weeks will tell.