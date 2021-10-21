written by Idse Geurts 21 Oct 2021 at 09:10

Last week, Newcastle United got a new, super rich owner in the form of Saudi state’s Public Investment Fund. It seems that in the upcoming years, millions and millions of pounds will be invested in the English club. Therefore, a good director of football is needed.

The amazing performances of Ajax haven’t been unnoticed. This is why Newcastle want to sign Marc Overmars as their new director of football, as stated by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. Earlier, Overmars was also in the picture at FC Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United. However, Overmars turned these clubs down, because he still hadn’t had the feeling that he was done at Ajax. Nevertheless, this could chance when Ajax achieves great things this season.