written by Kevin Ligtvoet 11 Jan 2021 at 20:01

This week, Ajax contracted Sébastian Haller. The striker became the most expensive signing in club history with 22.5 million euros. Marc Overmars reacted live on ESPN: “I know the market. Offering less makes no sense. Sometimes, you slightly pay too much, but you have to make choices yourself. We had three different options. When I check the news I read people are saying Haller was brought in as we were panicking, but you don’t know what will happen this month.”

What he means by saying we don’t know, he doesn’t want to explain any further. Rumours were brought up about clubs having shown interest in Lassina Traoré and Brian Brobbey still hasn’t extended his contract. Maybe Quincy Promes will get in trouble later, we don’t know. He didn’t want to give us any information: Maybe something will happen in the squad what nobody knows. You never know what happens on the market and you have to make sure you’re ready at the end of the month. Who tells me that nobody will leave? Am I talking about Traoré or Brobbey? That’s now what I said, but anything could happen.