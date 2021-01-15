written by Jessica Westdijk 15 Jan 2021 at 14:01

Perr Schuurs had extended his contract at Ajax. His contract ran until June 30, 2022. The new contract runs until June 30, 2025.

Schuurs signed his first Ajax contract in January 2018, however he finished that season at Fortuna Sittard. In the summer of 2018, he came to Amsterdam and made his debut on September 26, 2018 in the cup game against Te Werve. In the beginning, he played most of his matches for Jong Ajax. But this season, he is a regular starter for Ajax’ first team. He has played 43 official matches so far.