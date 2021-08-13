written by Idse Geurts 13 Aug 2021 at 14:08

Upcoming Saturday means the start of the new Eredivisie season for Ajax. In the first game of the season, Ajax will clash against newly promoted NEC. After the Johan Cruijff-Schaal defeat against PSV, the Ajax players will be determined to start the new season with a win.

Luckily, the players will be getting help from their supporters. In contrast to the last game of the previous Eredivisie seasons, supporters are able to watch the game in the stands. The Johan Cruijff ArenA can be filled with 2/3 of the supporters. This means that there will be enough cheering in the stadium.

The return of ‘the twelfth man’ is much needed. After all, coach Erik ten Hag doesn’t have the possession over his entire squad. Nicolás Tagliafico misses the match against NEC, because of a suspension. He got a red card during the game for the Johan Cruijff-Schaal. His position at left-back will probably be filled by Devyn Rensch. At the end of last season, Rensch (normally playing as right-back) already made a couple of minutes as left-back. He made a good impression in this role, so it will be likely that he will replace Tagliafico against NEC.

Antony, winner of olympic gold, will also not be included in the squad. He returned this friday on the Ajax training grounds, after a short holiday. Because of Antony’s absence, Steven Berghuis will probably play as right-forward. The newly bought addition of 5.5 million euro’s, will try and score his first goal for Ajax. Finally, also Perr Schuurs and Mohammed Kudus will miss the upcoming match: both struggle with injuries.

Possible line-up Ajax: Stekelenburg; Mazraoui; Timber; Martínez; Rensch; Gravenberch; Klaassen; Blind; Berghuis; Haller; Tadic.