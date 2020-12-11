written by Kevin Ligtvoet 11 Dec 2020 at 11:12

Last wednesday, Ajax couldn’t beat Atalanta to secure a place in the Champions League knock-outs, and got put into the Europa League. As Ajax was one of the best teams who gets ‘relegated’ to the Europa League, they can’t draw teams like Manchester United, Arsenal and AS Roma.

Really interesting to see which teams Ajax won’t face, but it’s way more interesting to see which clubs are the possible opponents. These are: