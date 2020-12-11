Last wednesday, Ajax couldn’t beat Atalanta to secure a place in the Champions League knock-outs, and got put into the Europa League. As Ajax was one of the best teams who gets ‘relegated’ to the Europa League, they can’t draw teams like Manchester United, Arsenal and AS Roma.
Really interesting to see which teams Ajax won’t face, but it’s way more interesting to see which clubs are the possible opponents. These are:
- Krasnodar (3rd placed in CL)
- Red Bull Salzburg (3rd placed in CL)
- Olympiakos (3rd placed in CL)
- Dynamo Kiev (3rd placed in CL)
- Young Boys (2nd placed in EL)
- Molde (2nd placed in EL)
- Slavia Praag (2nd placed in EL)
- Benfica (2nd placed in EL)
- Granada (2nd placed in EL)
- Real Sociedad (2nd placed in EL)
- Rode Ster Belgrado (2nd placed in EL)
- Braga (2nd placed in EL)
- Lille (2nd placed in EL)
- Maccabi Tel Aviv (2nd placed in EL)
- Royal Antwerp (2nd placed in EL)
- Wolfsberger AC (2nd placed in EL)