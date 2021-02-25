written by Jessica Westdijk 25 Feb 2021 at 23:02

Ajax reached the Europa League round of 16 last Thursday, after beating Lille 2-1. That means, Ajax will be one of the teams in the round of 16. The games in this round will be played on 11 March and 18 March.

Below, you find the possible opponents. There are no restrictions at the draw: no seeded and unseeded teams and teams from the same country can play each other from this round on.

Possible opponents: