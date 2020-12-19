written by Kevin Ligtvoet 19 Dec 2020 at 20:12

It’s pretty clear that Ajax won’t have a lot of days to rest for the remainder of the season. After playing FC Utrecht on wednesday for the cup, they’ll play ADO Den Haag on sunday. Who will be in the starting eleven? We’ll find out sunday.

Feyenoord and Vitesse are playing each other on sunday and PSV is playing RKC, so it’s the perfect weekend to increase the gap to atleast one of the other title contenders. Which eleven players will be chosen to do the job?

Expected line-up Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Martinez, Tagliafico; Blind, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Labyad, Tadic.