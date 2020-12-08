written by Kevin Ligtvoet 08 Dec 2020 at 20:12

Ajax won’t be in a happy mood going into the game against Atalanta. After a surprising loss against FC Twente last saturday, the Italian team will travel to Amsterdam for the Champions League decider. The first match in Italy ended in a draw, a result which won’t be enough this time.

Erik ten Hag mentioned some players might not be available for the Atalanta match. Lassina Traoré, David Neres, Noussair Mazraoui, Daley Blind en Nicolás Tagliafico are all yet to be declared fit. He expects both fullbacks will be available, but really has his doubts about striker Traoré. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Expected line-up Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Martinez, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Labyad, Gravenberch; Antony, Tadic, Promes