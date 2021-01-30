written by Kevin Ligtvoet 30 Jan 2021 at 16:01

After having a month full of games this january, Ajax will be closing it off on sunday. They will face AZ, away from home. As PSV and Feyenoord play each other in Rotterdam, Ajax could increase the gap to at least two other title contenders.

AZ played FC Utrecht on wednesday in Alkmaar, but lost 0-1. They are now fourth in the league, 10 points behind the current leaders Ajax. Two weeks ago, they faced each other for the KNVB Beker. Ajax beat them 0-1, away from home. A lot of the players who started that game won’t be on the pitch sunday.

Tagliafico picked up an injury on thursday against Willen II and won’t be travelling to Alkmaar. It looks like Kudus won’t be back as well, but Lassina Traoré looks fit to play.

Expected line-up Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Timber, Blind, Martínez; Álvarez, Gravenberch, Klaassen; Antony, Haller, Tadic.