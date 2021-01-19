written by Kevin Ligtvoet 19 Jan 2021 at 21:01

After winning the Klassieker on sunday, Ten Hag and his players are facing AZ Alkmaar on wednesday to get themselves into the last 8 of the KNVB Beker.

AZ hasn’t been the same this season, but did beat PSV and ADO Den Hag after the winterbreak. They’re fifth in the Eredivisie and only 7 points behind the leaders from Amsterdam. It’s their first cup game this season, as they got a free pass last round. Ajax had a difficult game against FC Utrecht, but won 5-4 in the end.

Predicted line-up Ajax: Stekelenburg, Klaiber, Timber, Blind, Tagliafico, Alvarez, Klaassen, Promes, Antony, Labyad, Tadic.