written by Idse Geurts 20 Aug 2021 at 15:08

This Sunday, Ajax will clash with FC Twente in De Grolsch Veste. The players of Ajax want to follow up on their last week’s 5-0 win against NEC. Last season’s result already predicts a good result: Ajax won that game with 1-3. In 2019, Ajax also won their match in Enschede with 2-5. However, despite these previous results, the Ajax players shouldn’t be overconfident. Last season, Twente won their away game in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Ajax got beaten with 1-2. To prevent a similar result, Erik ten Hag’s team should give their all.

Nicolas Tagliafico will still be absent during the game against FC Twente: he is still suspended because of the red card he received during the game against PSV. Just as last week, Daley Blind will probably take over his role as left back. A player that is probably returning in the squad, is Antony. The Brazilian winger returned on the Ajax training grounds, after winning a gold medal at the Olympic’s. However, since Antony missed the entire pre-season, he’ll probably start on the bench. Therefore, Steven Berghuis will probably start as right-forward. Captain Dusan Tadic will, as always, be playing as left-forward. For Tadic, the game in Enschede will be a return to his former club. Tadic was a player for Twente between 2012 and 2014. Hopefully, he can hurt his former team by scoring a goal or with an assist.

Predicted line-up Ajax: Stekelenburg; Mazraoui; Timber; Martínez; Blind; Gravenberch; Klaassen; Alvarez; Berghuis; Haller; Tadic.