written by Kevin Ligtvoet 13 Jan 2021 at 12:01

After De Topper last sunday against PSV, Ajax will be visiting Enschede to play FC Twente, which are currently sixth in the standings. They have to win, as the other title contenders are close.

FC Twente is doing well this season sitting in sixth. Last weekend they easily won against FC Emmen (1-4) and prior to the winterbreak they even beat Ajax 1-2 in Amsterdam. With which players will Ten Hag start to win this time and take the points home?

Predicted line-up Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Gravenberch, Promes; Antony, Haller, Tadic.