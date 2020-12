written by Kevin Ligtvoet 15 Dec 2020 at 20:12

It’s only a couple of days since the last match, but Ajax is already playing again tomorrow. It’s time for the KNVB Beker, and FC Utrecht is the first opponent. Will Erik ten Hag start with a strong starting eleven? Is Neres fit enough to play? We’ll se on wednesday.

Predicted line-up Ajax: Stekelenburg, Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Martinez; Alvarez, Ekkelenkamp, Klaassen, Antony, Labyad, Tadic.