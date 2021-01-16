written by Kevin Ligtvoet 16 Jan 2021 at 19:01

After a 2-2 draw against PSV and beating FC Twente, Ajax will face Feyenoord on sunday. Just like last week, the second placed team visits Amsterdam and Ajax will try to win De Klassieker once again.

Feyenoord has lost only one game so far this season, although they certainly didn’t win everything. They’re 3 points behind Ajax and Erik ten Hag would love to double the lead. Which eleven players will be starting? We’ll see on sunday. Will Kudus be fit after missing Twente-away on thursday?

Predicted line-up Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Gravenberch, Promes; Antony, Haller, Tadic.