written by Kevin Ligtvoet 23 Jan 2021 at 16:01

After beating AZ on wednesday, the next match is coming up quickly. Ajax will be visiting Sittard to play Fortuna Sittard on sunday. As they’re only leading the Eredivisie by three points, a win is needed. Which players will have to try and get the points to Amsterdam?

Fortuna Sittard hasn’t been really steady this season, but they are still in twelfth at the moment. After the winterbreak, they managed to beat SC Heerenveen and PEC Zwolle away from home, but lost to Sparta in their own stadium. It’s not clear if everybody is fit to play on sunday, as it looks like Kudus won’t be available.

Predicted line-up Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Timber, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Gravenberch, Promes; Antony, Haller, Tadic.