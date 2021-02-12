written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Feb 2021 at 16:02

After beating PSV on wednesday the team needs to get ready quickly before playing the next match, as Heracles Almelo will be the next opponent on saturday. It looks like everyone is ready to play, apart from Andre Onana obviously.

Heracles have been in a good form after the winterbreak, not losing in almost a month now and beating Fortuna Sittard last week. Which players will face Heracles and will Erik ten Hag try to rest some players before playing Lille mid-week?

Expected line-up Ajax: Stekelenburg; Mazraoui, Timber, Blind, Tagliafico; Álvarez, Gravenberch, Klaassen; Antony, Haller, Tadic.