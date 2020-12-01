written by Jessica Westdijk 01 Dec 2020 at 09:12

After 4 group stage games, Liverpool is on top of group D, with Ajax and Atalanta following close behind. Ajax has made sure it will play European games after the winter, but the next two games will tell if that is in the Champions League or Europa League.

If Ajax wins tonight in Liverpool, it goes top of the group. And as Joël Veltman said: “If you have got a chance to win at Anfield, that chance is now”. Liverpool has some serious injury issues, while Ajax has a fit squad.

Although Lassina Traoré is doing a great job in the Eredivisie with 7 goals and 6 assists out of 10 games, Ten Hag seems to choose for an older success formula and puts Dusand Tadic back up in forward position.

Predicted line-up Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind; Tagliafico; Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Labyad, Neres; Tadic