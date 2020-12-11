written by Kevin Ligtvoet 11 Dec 2020 at 16:12

After two disappointing results, Ajax have the opportunity to finally win a game again, as PEC Zwolle travels to Amsterdam, but who will be in the starting eleven? Not everyone is fit enough to play and some players are still in doubts. How’s Brobbey doing, is Blind fit again and will Promes start?

It’s an important match for Erik ten Hag and his boys, as they can’t afford to drop points again this weekend. It’s a great chance to get it all together before the winter break.

Predicted line-up Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Labyad, Gravenberch; Antony, Tadic, Promes