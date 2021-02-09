written by Kevin Ligtvoet 09 Feb 2021 at 21:02

After a week full of bad news and no games in Amsterdam, football is finally returning on wednesday. PSV visits the Johan Cruijff ArenA for a KNVB Beker match. After a tough week, Ajax will try and get the good times going again.

It’s well known by now that André Onana won’t be playing against PSV, but Ryan Gravenberch will not be part of the team as well. He picked up two yellow cards already this KNVB Beker season and is suspended. Apart from them, all players look ready to play. PSV will miss a couple of key-players as well, including Mario Götze, Nick Viergever and Cody Gakpo.

Expected line-up Ajax: Stekelenburg, Rensch, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico, Alvarez, Klaassen, Labyad, Antony, Haller, Tadic