written by Kevin Ligtvoet 09 Jan 2021 at 19:01

As the winterbreak comes to an end, the first big game of the year is being played on sunday. PSV will visit Amsterdam and Ajax could increase their gap to them in the titlerace. With which eleven players will Erik ten Hag try to do so?

PSV hasn’t lost a game in the Eredivisie since october and has only dropped points twice after, while Ajax had a difficult month in december. Let’s hope Ajax will be back strong on sunday, with hopefully Kudus back and Haller starting. We will find out on sunday!

Predicted line-up Ajax: Onana; Klaiber, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Gravenberch, Labyad, Klaassen; Antony, Haller, Tadic.