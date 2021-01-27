written by Kevin Ligtvoet 27 Jan 2021 at 21:01

Another match coming up this month, as Willem II visits Amsterdam on thursday. Last sunday Ajax collected three points against Fortuna Sittard, as they’ll play AZ on sunday. Just before the winterbreak, they drew in Tilburg, hopefully it ends different this time.

Adrie Koster got sacked by Willem II on tuesday after some disappointing results. They are currently 17th in the Eredivisie, after ending the season fifth last year. They’re not used to winning anymore, as their last win was against VVV two months ago. Which players should do the job on thursday?

Expected line-up Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Timber, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Gravenberch, Labyad; Antony, Haller, Tadic.