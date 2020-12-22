written by Kevin Ligtvoet 22 Dec 2020 at 19:12

There’s only one match left before the winter break. Ajax has to visit Tilburg and will be playing Willem II. Kudus won’t be playing, as the medical staff doesn’t want to take any risks. Lassina Traoré, Brian Brobbey, Noussair Mazraoui and David Neres won’t travel with the squad due to injuries as well.

Willem II isn’t in the greatest of forms. The Tilburgers got their last point on the 21st of november against VVV and is just one place above the relegation zone, in sixteenth. Suprising to say the least looking back at last season. On wednesday, Ajax can make sure they go into the break at the top of the table, but with which players will Ten Hag try to do so?

Expected line-up Ajax: Onana; Klaiber, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico, Klaassen, Gravenberch, Labyad; Antony. Huntelaar, Tadic.