written by Kevin Ligtvoet 18 Mar 2021 at 19:03

Ajax visits Young Boys on Thursday for the second leg of the last sixteen of the Europa League. The leaders of Swiss will do everything they can to go through, but Ajax has a 3-0 advantage after the first match. Timber and Mazraoui are not fit enough to play on thursday.

Daley Blind returns, after missing the first leg, being fit again after a knee injury. Noussair Mazraoui is getting closer to his return, but he won’t be travelling. Jurriën Timber won’t be part of the team as well on thursday, as he’s still ill. Luckily, he didn’t test positive on covid-19.

Expected line-up Ajax: Stekelenburg; Rensch, Álvarez, Martinez, Tagliafico; Blind, Gravenberch, Klaassen; Antony, Tadic, Neres.