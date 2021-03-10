written by Kevin Ligtvoet 10 Mar 2021 at 13:03

Young Boys visits Amsterdam on thursday for the first leg of the last sixteen of the Europa League. The leaders of Swiss will try and get a great result in, before Ajax visits them next week. Erik ten Hag won’t be able to play everyone against them.

Daley Blind is still injured on his knee and he will be out for thursday’s game, just like Noussair Mazraoui. As we all know, André Onana and Sébastien Haller won’t be playing as well. Erik ten Hag couldn’t tell if Brian Brobbey will be fit again to face Young Boys.

Expected line-up Ajax: Stekelenburg; Rensch, Álvarez, Martinez, Tagliafico; Kudus, Gravenberch, Klaassen; Antony, Tadic, Neres.