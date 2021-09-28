written by Idse Geurts 28 Sep 2021 at 11:09

After the 1-5 victory in Lisbon, Ajax will want to continue this great start in the Champions League against Besiktas. The Johan Cruijff ArenA is completely sold out, and the atmosphere will be as fantastic as always during ‘European nights’.

However, how will Ajax line up? Erik ten Hag already stated that he has enough choice, because the squad is almost fully complete. Just Maarten Stekelenburg and Sean Klaiber will be absent because of injuries. Davy Klaassen has recovered, but the coach didn’t want to tell if Klaassen will start the game against Besiktas.

The prediction is, that Klaassen won’t start. Steven Berghuis has made an excellent impression as attacking midfielder and scored his first goal for Ajax against Sporting Portugal. It seems that he is allowed to start against Besiktas. This position is probably the only one, Ten Hag had to think about. The other positions are all in no doubt.

Presumed line-up Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadic.